Share
Inclusive FinTech Forum: Enabling Fintech for Good
The inaugural Inclusive FinTech Forum fostered strategies for the inclusive and sustainable development of FinTech. Policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, and foundations came together over 3 days to align on the implementation, policies & partnerships that will harness technology to accelerate greater financial inclusion. In this panel discussion, panellists discuss ways in which Fintech can be enabled to unlock more opportunities for sustainable growth across Africa.
Wed, 28 Jun 2023 14:20:38 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.