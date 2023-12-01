Share
Inside An Apple Lab That Makes Custom Chips For iPhone And Mac
Apple has designed its own custom chips for iPhones since 2010, kicking off a trend followed by other non-chip giants like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla. In November, CNBC became the first journalists to film inside an Apple chip lab, where it tests its latest M3 chips that replaced Intel processors in all new Macs. We also got a rare chance to talk with Apple’s head of silicon, Johny Srouji, and Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, John Ternus, about geopolitical risks in Taiwan, slowdowns and what’s next in AI. Chapters: 00:00 - 2:10 Intro 2:11 - 6:55 Powering iPhones since 2010 6:56 - 12:09 Replacing Intel in Macs 12:10 - 14:55 Taiwan, slowdown, other risks 14:56 - 17:11 AI and what's next Produced by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Sydney Boyo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo, Andrea Schmitz Camera: Andrew Evers, Sydney Boyo, Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Steve Kovach Additional Footage: Getty Images, Apple, TSMC, AMD, Getty Images, Google, Intel, Nvidia, OpenAI, Qualcomm, Samsung
