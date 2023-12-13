Share
Investors position for T-Bills auction
Traders at Access Bank say investors will be heavily focused on the 13.6-billion-naira treasury bills auction today. Dimeji Obasa, a Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week market update.
Wed, 13 Dec 2023 12:43:10 GMT
