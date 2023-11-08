Share
Is ultra-processed food bad for you?
The first-time early humans processed food was at least a million years ago when our ancestors decided to cook meat with fire. Today, more than half of calories consumed in an average household in the US or U.K. comes from ultra processed food items. Over the years, the food industry has come up with numerous techniques to supply the world’s ever-growing demand for food with products that are easy to move, store and consume. However, recent studies link the consumption of ultra processed foods with serious diseases like diabetes, obesity, and even cancer. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci
Wed, 08 Nov 2023 12:06:59 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.