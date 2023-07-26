Share
Israel approves first part of judicial overhaul bill
Protests erupt in Israel after the Knesset passed the first part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan. CNBC's Dan Murphy reports.
Wed, 26 Jul 2023 07:12:47 GMT
