NAIROBI, Dec 11 (Reuters) – Kenya Airways KQNA.NR has told its customers to be prepared for potential disruptions to its flights schedule during the busy Christmas holiday season due to shortages of spare parts.

The carrier, one of the biggest in Africa, said the lack of parts, which is affecting the global supply chain, would disrupt flights for about two weeks.

“These challenges are leading to extended ground time of our aircraft for maintenance,” it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Monday. “This may also lead to grounding of one or more of our aircraft.”