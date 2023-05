Share

Kenya: NSE market review

Share prices of Safaricom and top banks including Equity and KCB have witnessed a sustained drop, pulling the combined wealth of Nairobi Securities Exchange investors to levels last seen 10 years ago. The bourse has also witnessed heavy foreign investor flight. Johnson Nderi, Financial Analyst from ABC Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 09 May 2023 15:35:36 GMT