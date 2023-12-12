NAIROBI, Dec 12 (Reuters) – Visitors to Kenya from across the world will no longer require a visa from January, President William Ruto said on Tuesday.

Ruto said his government had developed a digital platform to ensure all visitors would receive an electronic travel authorisation in advance, instead of needing to apply for a visa.

“It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya,” he said in a speech in the capital Nairobi at an event to mark 60 years of independence from Britain.