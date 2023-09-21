Markets
Kganyago keeps repo rate unchanged at 8.25% (full speech)

South Africa’s Central Bank kept its main lending rate unchanged at 8.25 per cent, the second meeting in a row that the bank has left its repo rate on hold. The South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee stressed that it wanted to see inflation sustainably around the midpoint of its target range of 3-6 per cent, before it considers cutting rates. South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago explains the reasoning and outlines the country’s economic outlook for the rest of the year.
Thu, 21 Sep 2023 16:06:10 GMT

