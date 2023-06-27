Share
Look inside Amazon’s new $2.5 billion HQ in Virginia #Shorts
Amazon formally opened the doors of the first part of its new East Coast headquarters, dubbed HQ2, in northern Virginia. We looked around the campus. More here: https://cnb.cx/3JjpLb7
Tue, 27 Jun 2023 16:00:21 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.