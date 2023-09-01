Share
Masai Ujiri on 20 years of Giants of Africa
This year marks 20 years since Giants of Africa was launched. Masai Ujiri, President of Toronto Raptors co-founded the organisation as a platform to promote sports development in Africa. In this CNBC Africa Special, Ujiri talks to Julius Bizimungu about investing in sports in Africa and to how move it forward.
Fri, 01 Sep 2023 08:47:27 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.