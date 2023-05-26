Share
Mastercard Indaba 2023: Forbes Africa Informal Economy Whitepaper
Mastercard and Forbes Africa presented the Informal Economy Whitepaper at the Mastercard Indaba 2023, showcasing the rise in the informal sector. Gabriel Swanepoel, Country Manager of Southern Africa for Mastercard spoke to CNBC Africa about the study and why it was conducted.
Fri, 26 May 2023 17:52:55 GMT
