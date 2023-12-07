Share
Meet Oblivia Coalmine, the alter ego of Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman.
The star features in a new campaign protesting UK pension funds investing in oil companies.
Thu, 07 Dec 2023 13:34:19 GMT
