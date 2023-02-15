MTN commits to $1 bln Ghana investment after government scraps tax claim

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) – MTN Group MTNJ.J will invest $1 billion in Ghana over the next five years, the mobile operator said on Wednesday, after the government exempted its Ghanaian unit from tax claims worth about $773 million.

The investment comes on the heels of the Ghana Revenue Authority exempting the company’s bill for back taxes earlier this month after the incident sparked a diplomatic reaction by the South African foreign minister.

The tax claim was initially issued after the revenue authority audited the company for the years 2014 to 2018 and inferred that it under declared its revenue by about 30% during the period.

MTN Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita said the company was committed to investing in Ghana despite short-term headwinds.