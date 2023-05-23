Share
New cargo project ushers new logistics era in Rwanda
Rwandair Cargo and Qatar Airways Cargo have forged a partnership project that is set to revolutionize the logistics sector not just in Rwanda, but for Africa and beyond. As we witnessed the launch of the “Kigali Cargo Hub” a collaborative effort between Rwandair and Qatar Airways. Come along with us as we explore this exciting new project, and what it means for Rwandan businesses.
Tue, 23 May 2023 12:41:24 GMT
