Nigeria begins hearing presidential election challenge next week

ABUJA, May 5 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s election tribunal will on Monday start hearing opposition petitions challenging president-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory in the disputed February presidential vote, court records showed on Friday.

Tinubu, from the ruling All Progressives Congress party, defeated his closest rivals Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who alleged fraud and have launched a court challenge.

There have been numerous legal challenges to the outcome of previous Nigerian presidential elections but none has succeeded.

The hearing will be before Court of Appeal judges, who constitute the tribunal. Under Nigeria’s electoral laws, the first day of hearing will see candidates’ lawyers agree on the witnesses and evidence to be used during the proceedings.