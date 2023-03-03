Nigerian court extends use of old banknotes to December 31 amid cash shortage

ABUJA, March 3 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the central bank to extend until Dec. 31 the use of old banknotes, whose withdrawal from circulation became an election issue after it caused cash shortages, widespread hardship and anger.

The timing left many Nigerians fed up, hungry and exhausted right before a national election to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, which saw record low turnout of 29%. Former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu of Buhari’s governing All Progressives Congress (APC) party was elected president in the poll last weekend.

Sixteen states in Nigeria had brought the case to the court, arguing that Most Nigerians were stuck with old notes and needed more time beyond the Feb. 10 date when the bills ceased to be legal tender in a botched move to replace them with newer ones.

Replacement bank notes have been in short supply, which has caused chaotic scenes at banks and adding to Nigerians’ already boiling frustrations with high inflation and fuel shortages. It has also overwhelmed the digital banking network, as a flood of transactions shifted into cyberspace.