Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Nigeria’s MPC raises MPR by 50bps to 18.5% (Full Speech)

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria at its third meeting of the year, raised interest rates by 50 basis points to 18.5 per cent. Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, says the decision hinges on taming rising inflation caused by high energy cost and challenges around the supply chain, among others, which are beyond the reach of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Wed, 24 May 2023 15:30:47 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top