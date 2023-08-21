ABUJA, Aug 21 (Reuters) – Nigerian President Bola Tinubu swore in ministers to his cabinet on Monday, nearly three months after his inauguration.

The new cabinet will have to confront sluggish growth, caused by a previous collapse in oil prices that weakened the naira NGN=D1 currency, slashed government revenues and drove up inflation.

The government must also deal with large-scale crude oil theft and insecurity in the country, and win back foreign investors who fled as currency controls were introduced in 2016.

Tinubu, 71, who is also the chairman of regional bloc ECOWAS, is also working with other heads of government in West Africa to find a solution to the crisis in Niger where a military junta has seized power.