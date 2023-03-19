Share

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang On How His Big Bet On A.I. Is Finally Paying Off – Full Interview

Ahead of this year’s Nvidia GTC developer conference, CNBC sat down with founder and CEO Jensen Huang to talk about ChatGPT, gaming, the omniverse, and what’s next. In this full interview, Huang takes us on the journey of Nvidia, from its early days in a condo to the dominant player in GPUs, gaming, and now A, which is a major focus of GTC this year. Huang also talks about how he handled China export controls, and geopolitical tensions swirling around Taiwan where most of its chips are made. Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Additional Camera: Andrew Evers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt

