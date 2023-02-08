Open Letter To President Cyril Ramaphosa From The Ceos Of Member Companies Of The Consumer Goods Council Of South Africa (Cgcsa)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Summit on Economic Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham Dear Mr. President,

This open letter brings together many of South Africa’s most significant manufacturers and retailers of food and other essential products, such as quick service restaurants and medicines. We take our responsibility to feed and sustain the nation very seriously. We work tirelessly, night and day,

to produce food and household products, secure healthcare products, and to ensure they are always

available in our stores when customers need them. The consumer goods industry’s contribution to the GDP is significant and is also the country’s largest

employer. Millions of people depend on us for their livelihoods.

We are alarmed and dismayed by the levels of load shedding which we have all had to endure over the

past decade, and which have escalated catastrophically in recent months. While we have maintained our operations and supply chains so far by using emergency power generators, this has been at an unsustainable financial cost. It is crippling our businesses, and will in the end mean much higher prices for consumers, who are already under severe financial strain. The deterioration of other essential infrastructure – including water, roads, rail, and policing – all make our tasks, and those of thousands of other businesses around the country, even more difficult.

If this crisis continues, we will not be able to guarantee stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods. The government needs to understand this, rather than believe we can maintain business as usual. We require urgent and decisive action from government to solve the crisis, and specific steps to ensure that the consumer goods industry can fulfil its role as an essential service for every family in the country. These steps must include:

• rapid implementation of the plans already in place to solve the overall energy crisis

• the removal of regulatory red tape and escalating indirect taxes such as the health promotion levy

to enable investment and business sustainability

• address the deterioration of essential infrastructure such as including water, roads, rail, and policing

• a suspension of the fuel duty levy and road accident fund for the consumer goods businesses and

value chain, for as long as we suffer regular load shedding. This is a critical sector that should be

considered for fuel rebates similar to the mining, agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors

• effective tax and other incentives to install localised renewable energy at small and medium scale

• action to ensure that critical infrastructure, such as essential food production, medicines and

distribution facilities are not only exempted from load shedding but are prioritised on the safety

and security list, and

• accelerate the fight against illicit trade across the economy as it reduces the tax base and deprives

government of crucial revenue at this critical time.

We look forward to hearing your plans for action in the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA), giving

due consideration to the proposals put forward in this letter by the Chief Executive Officers who are

signatories. We will continue to work tirelessly to sustain our customers and communities. We will support government where we can and ask urgently for decisive action from you.

Signed: Gareth Ackerman

Co – Chair Johann Vorster

Co – Chair