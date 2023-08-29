Share
Penny stocks can be riskier than any other stock #Shorts
Penny stocks are more vulnerable to fraud and have a history of multi-million dollar scams. CNBC explores how ultra-low-priced stocks inspired a new breed of risk-taking fraudsters and enforcement crackdowns: https://youtu.be/-aO--ly05aI
Tue, 29 Aug 2023 16:00:32 GMT
