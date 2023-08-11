Share
Precision Agriculture in Rwanda
Precision Agriculture is proving to be a game changer in the agrarian industry on the continent. In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we will highlight Rwanda's investments in precision farming as the country focuses on the optimal use of acreage and crop yields, enhanced by data and technological inputs to fight food insecurity.
Fri, 11 Aug 2023 08:40:07 GMT
