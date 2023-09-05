Markets
Qualcomm Turns To Auto And AI With Future Apple Business Uncertain

Qualcomm long reigned as the world’s biggest fabless chip company, pioneering the cellular age and making the modems inside nearly every smartphone today. But ChatGPT sent Nvidia’s revenue soaring past Qualcomm’s this month, and Apple is working on its own modems for iPhones after 2024. Now Qualcomm is diversifying into smart cars, chips for VR headsets, and powering generative AI off the cloud. We got an inside look at Qualcomm’s chip lab in San Diego, and its plans to hold on to wireless dominance. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:16 — Launching the cellular age 06:06 — Growing chip business 08:11 — Life beyond Apple 10:56 — Diversifying to auto and more 13:47 — AI and what's next Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Alex Wood, Andrea Schmitz, Jason Reginato Additional Camera: Andrew Evers Editorial Support: Kif Leswing Additional Footage: Apple, AMD, BMW, Broadcom, Cadillac, General Motors, Getty Images, Hyundai, Intel, JLR, Mercedes-Benz, Qualcomm, Samsung, Stellantis, TSMC
Tue, 05 Sep 2023 16:00:00 GMT

