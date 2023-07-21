Markets
Road to Financial Inclusion: Rwanda’s Journey

Rwanda like many other countries sees digital finance as a key enabler of financial inclusion. Over the past decade, considerable progress has been registered in achieving financial inclusion. In this conversation, CNBC Africa’s Eugene Anangwe engages L. Nshuti Mbabazi, Lead, Africa Advocacy and Partnerships at Better Than Cash Alliance and Pepita Melisa, Growth and Partnership Lead at Pesachoice on Rwanda’s journey to achieving 100 per cent financial inclusion.
Fri, 21 Jul 2023 09:31:49 GMT

