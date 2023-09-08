Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Ronaldo, Benzema, Neymar: Why Saudi Arabia Is Betting Big On Soccer

Soccer in Saudi Arabia has entered a new era — the era of having global superstars play on Saudi turf. The 31-year-old Brazilian soccer star Neymar just became the latest addition to the now star-studded Pro League, which also includes five-time FIFA World Player of the Year winner Cristiano Ronaldo. "Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are among the most popular players in the world," said Fahad Nazer, spokesperson for the Saudi Embassy in the U.S., in an interview with CNBC. "This is what we're doing by bringing household names like that to the Saudi league. We are elevating the level of play." Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, is the financial vehicle driving these high-priced transactions. Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairs the PIF board. In June, the PIF took over the country's four major domestic clubs: Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. "Saudi Pro League is the top men's professional soccer league in Saudi Arabia." said Stefan Szymanski, professor of sport management at the University of Michigan. "So, like most countries, they have a national league that is popular, and people follow. And what's happening here is that the government, through the investment fund, is channeling money into the clubs so that they can acquire players." Saudi Arabia's love for soccer is not limited to the domestic league. In 2021, the PIF bought a majority stake in the English soccer club Newcastle United. Critics argue that Saudi Arabia is using sports to distract from human rights abuses in the country, a term known as "sportswashing." The Saudi government is notorious for its crackdown on dissent and harsh punishments for criminals, including executions. "Sportswashing is essentially synonymous with trying to cleanse image and reputation," said Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economy at the Skema Business School. "And clearly, Saudi Arabia is a country that, over recent decades, has had a particular reputation. Often not a good one. In some cases, very negative." Watch the video above to find out why Saudi Arabia is doubling down its investment in professional soccer and more. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:09 — The Public Investment Fund and soccer 03:00 — Competition with Europe's top leagues 05:12 — 'Sportswashing' and Saudi soccer 08:46 — What’s next? Produced and Edited by: Anuz Thapa Narration by: Jordan Smith Animation: Jason Reginato and Josh Kalven Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen
Fri, 08 Sep 2023 16:00:04 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top