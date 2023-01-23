Russia’s Lavrov in South Africa for talks amid Western rivalry

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in South Africa on Monday, to hold talks with one of his country’s most important allies on a continent that is divided over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related Western attempts to isolate it.

He was to meet with his counterpart, Naledi Pandor, in the capital Pretoria in what South African government officials have said is an ordinary visit, but which some opposition parties and the small Ukrainian community condemned as insensitive.

A spokesman for Pandor’s department said Lavrov had arrived in South Africa early on Monday morning. Lavrov and Pandor are expected to hold a joint news conference around 1000 GMT.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government regards South Africa as neutral in the conflict, and has expressed a desire to mediate.