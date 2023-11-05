Share
Rwanda invests in the Space economy
The emergence and gradual growth of the Space economy in Africa is slowly but surely reshaping the technology landscape and addressing critical developmental challenges on the continent. In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we will shine the spotlight on the significant strides made in Rwanda’s Space Industry and the opportunities that lie there-in.
