Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all seven criminal fraud counts
A jury has found Sam Bankman-Fried guilty of all seven criminal counts against him. The FTX founder faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison.
Fri, 03 Nov 2023 00:55:47 GMT
