NAIROBI, July 19 (Reuters) – Kenya’s government closed schools in the capital and two other areas on Wednesday as East Africa’s economic powerhouse braced for three days of demonstrations against the cost of living, which the president has said he would not allow to take place.

Two rounds of protests earlier this month descended into violence when police fired tear gas, and in some cases live rounds, at the crowds. At least 15 people were killed and hundreds arrested.

Kenya’s opposition called for the protests in part because of tax hikes passed last month by the government of President William Ruto, who was elected last August pledging to champion the interests of the poor, but has seen the price of basic commodities balloon under his administration.

The government says the fuel and housing levies, which are expected to raise an extra 200 billion shillings ($1.4 billion) a year, are needed to help deal with growing debt repayments and to fund job-creation initiatives.