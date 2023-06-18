Share
Should You Be Worried About Turbulence?
On this episode of “Now Boarding” Leslie and Erin discuss turbulence: what causes it, whether it’s getting worse and why it’s usually nothing to worry about. While serious injuries from turbulence are rare, it’s always important to follow crew safety instructions. “Now Boarding” is a videocast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics like turbulence, airline status, boarding, jumbo jets and all things aviation. Watch this episode and others on CNBC’s YouTube channel. Produced by: Erin Black, Leslie Josephs Animation: Jason Reginato Camera: Liam Mays Senior Production Manager: Kathy Mavrikakis Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Executive Producer: Kamelia Angelova
Sun, 18 Jun 2023 16:00:12 GMT
