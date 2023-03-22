South Africa Feb consumer inflation higher than forecast at 7.0% y/y

JOHANNESBURG, March 22 (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation rose slightly higher than expected to 7.0% year on year in February from 6.9% in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.7% in February compared to -0.1% in the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the year on year figure to come in at 6.9% and month on month at 0.6%.

The slight increase comes as South Africa has been dealing with rotational power cuts on a daily basis, hampering businesses and economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised economy.