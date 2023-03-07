South African economy contracts 1.3% q/q in fourth quarter

PRETORIA, March 7 (Reuters) – South Africa’s economy contracted 1.3% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three months, as rolling power cuts hurt sectors like agriculture and mining, official data showed on Tuesday.

Seven of the 10 industries tracked by Statistics South Africa shrank in the October-December period.

Stats SA figures showed the agriculture sector shrank 3.3% quarter on quarter, mining 3.2%, finance 2.3%, trade 2.1% and manufacturing 0.9%. The construction sector grew 0.5%.

The data was worse than the third quarter’s revised 1.8% growth in quarter-on-quarter and seasonally-adjusted terms.