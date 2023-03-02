South African lender FirstRand reports 15% rise in interim profit

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) – FirstRand Ltd FSRJ.J, one of Africa’s biggest banks, posted a 15% rise in interim profit on Thursday, as it benefited from a high interest rate environment and economic activity picked up after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Headline earnings per share, a profit measure widely used in South Africa, came in at 322.7 South African cents for the half year ended Dec. 31, up from 281.4 cents in the same period a year ago.

The South African lender declared a dividend of 189 cents per share and posted a return on equity (RoE), a key measure of bank profitability, of 21.8%.

South African lenders, one of the biggest in the continent, had a good run last year, but a worsening operating environment in the country, primarily due to frequent rolling blackouts, has raised doubts about sustainable growth.