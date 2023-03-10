South African rand firms ahead of U.S. jobs data

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) – The South African rand firmed early on Friday ahead of closely watched U.S. jobs data that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve’s next steps for monetary policy.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.5300 to the dollar, almost 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar was up 0.03% against a basket of global currencies =USD, losing some steam after a rise of jobless claims in the United States on Thursday tempered expectations of further aggressive rate hikes from the Fed.

Focus now turns to the nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day.