JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) – The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Monday, at the start of a week in which central bank interest rate decisions in major global economies are the focus.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 17.9850 against the dollar , just shy of its previous close of 17.9800.

The dollar was also broadly steady against a basket of global currencies.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said in a morning briefing that the rand should be weaker than its current level versus the dollar given the greenback’s gains and weakness in emerging markets last week.