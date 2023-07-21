JOHANNESBURG, July 21 (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand was set to end the week slightly firmer after inflation fell back within target and the central bank decided to pause interest rate hikes.

At 0725 GMT on Friday, the rand traded at 17.8800 against the dollar, around 0.3% stronger than its previous close. It has gained around 1% against the greenback this week.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) on Thursday held its interest rate steady at 8.25%, its first pause since November 2021.

That came after figures showed consumer inflation for June eased to 5.4%, back into the central bank’s target range of 3%-6%.