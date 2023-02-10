South Africa’s Transnet halts rail link to regional countries after heavy rains

Feb 10 (Reuters) – South Africa’s logistics utility Transnet on Friday suspended freight rail services on its North East Corridor, which links with several countries in southern Africa, as heavy rains damaged infrastructure on the line.

The corridor, which mostly moves mineral commodities, links South Africa to Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Disruptive weather conditions in Mpumalanga and Limpopo have adversely affected Transnet Freight Rail operations in the North-East Corridor,” Transnet said.

“Heavy, abnormal rains damaged the rail infrastructure across the corridor’s major commodity pathways resulting in severe disruption to the train service,” the utility said.