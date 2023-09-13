Share
Southwest Airlines is testing new ways to make boarding planes more efficient #Shorts
Have you ever wondered why we board airplanes the way we do and if there's a faster way? CNBC's Emily Lorsch got a behind-the-scenes look at Southwest Airline's experiment in Atlanta where the company is prototyping new solutions to speed up the process. Watch here: https://youtu.be/iuGEqnmySvo
Wed, 13 Sep 2023 16:00:04 GMT
