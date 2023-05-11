Stocks fall for third day on China deflation fears, FX subdued

May 11 (Reuters) – Emerging market stocks fell for a third session on Thursday as gloomy data from China stoked concerns about deflation and the country’s pace of recovery, while currencies were also subdued against a firm dollar.

The MSCI’s index for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF was down 0.2% at 0827 GMT, while currencies in the region .MIEM00000CUS also logged similar declines. Stocks in China .CSI300 slipped 0.2%, while the yuan CNY= hit its lowest level in two months against the dollar as data showed China’s consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in more than two years in April, while factory gate deflation deepened. The dollar =USD which had taken a hit after a U.S. inflation report on Wednesday raised bets of a rate hike pause by the Federal Reserve, found its footing following the release of the Chinese data, which provided further evidence of the country’s weak post-pandemic recovery.

The South African randZAR= was under renewed selling pressure on Thursday, hitting a fresh three-year low against the dollar as sentiment towards the currency was dented by the worst power cuts on record. “South Africa is moving into the colder winter months and preparations are being made for an escalation of the load-shedding schedule. This is having a dire effect on what is already a fragile economy,” said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG. Pakistan’s rupee slumped to new record low of 296 against the greenback, amid deadly street protests sparked by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and of some senior leaders of his party.

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was last at 75.45, jumping to a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar in early trading on Thursday. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid from over one-year highs hit in the previous session, down 0.4% and 0.3% respectively. Czech inflation slowed further in April to its lowest since March 2022, data showed on Thursday, possibly taking pressure off the country’s central bank to hike rates.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday as the crisis-hit country prepares for the first review of a loan programme in September.

