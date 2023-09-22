Share
The business of conservation in Rwanda
This year, Rwanda marked the 19th edition of Gorilla Naming Ceremony popularly known as Kwita Izina during which 23 new-born baby gorillas were given unique names that reflect Rwanda’s commitment to conservation. In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we look at how Kwita Izina has promoted Rwanda’s conservation efforts and shaped the country’s tourism sector.
