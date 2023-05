Share

The business of sports in Rwanda

Sports is a half-a-trillion-dollar industry. Rwanda is betting on this sector as an engine of development and is tapping into its potential for socio-economic and cultural growth. In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we focus on the country's efforts to offer policy, technical and financial support, to promote and grow the sports sector.

