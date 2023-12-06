Share
The future of South Africa: 30 years of democracy and beyond
30 years into South Africa's democracy and with national elections in 2024, CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa discusses key issues affecting South Africa's current economy conditions and which areas South Africa's leaders should prioritize to tackle unemployment and poverty.
