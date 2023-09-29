Share
The impact of Special needs human capital on Rwanda’s economy
This episode of Doing Business in Rwanda explores the contribution and inclusion of Special needs human capital into the national economy.
Fri, 29 Sep 2023 07:51:03 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.