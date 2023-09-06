Markets
The Inside Story Of Disney And Bob Iger’s Succession Chaos

CNBC’s Alex Sherman reports on the inside story of a CEO succession plan gone awry at Disney— a cautionary tale about ego and hubris at the highest levels of corporate America. Sherman spoke with more than two dozen people who worked closely with Bob Iger and Bob Chapek between 2020 and 2022. Reporting by: Alex Sherman Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Camera: Timothy Fadek Graphics by: Alex Wood Production Support: Jordan Smith, Doris Breitfeller, Alana Cooley
Wed, 06 Sep 2023 16:00:36 GMT

