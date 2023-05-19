Share
The link between IP rights registration & innovation in Rwanda
Improved access to Intellectual Property rights registration, in Rwanda, and innovation appear to be intrinsically linked together. This episode explores key factors driving this change and the reduction in the gender gap among entrepreneurs in Rwanda.
Fri, 19 May 2023 11:38:39 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.