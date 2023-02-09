Share

The Next Wave EP11: 5G adoption in Africa

In this episode of The Next Wave, we look at 5G in Africa, the progress made, what needs to be done still and how to maximize its benefits.
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 12:10:09 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.