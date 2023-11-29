Markets
The Power Table: Cop28 Expectations

Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what Cop28 could mean for Africa is Catherine Koffman, Group Executive for Project Preparation at Development Bank of Southern Africa and Rich Nuzum, Chief Investment Strategist at Mercer.
Wed, 29 Nov 2023 12:21:53 GMT

