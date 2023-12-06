Share
The Power Table: State of the South African Economy
The agenda on today’s Power Table is South Africa’s economy and whether it’s losing its resilience or if the contraction in the third quarter is just a speed bump in its road to recovery. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Carmen Nel, Head of Multi-Asset Strategy, Terebinth Capital and Elna Moolman, Head: SA Macroeconomic Fixed Income & Currency Research, Standard Bank.
Wed, 06 Dec 2023 11:53:31 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.