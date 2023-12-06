Markets
The Power Table: State of the South African Economy

The agenda on today’s Power Table is South Africa’s economy and whether it’s losing its resilience or if the contraction in the third quarter is just a speed bump in its road to recovery. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Carmen Nel, Head of Multi-Asset Strategy, Terebinth Capital and Elna Moolman, Head: SA Macroeconomic Fixed Income & Currency Research, Standard Bank.
Wed, 06 Dec 2023 11:53:31 GMT

