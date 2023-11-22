Share
The Power Table: The future of EVs
Electric vehicles, autonomous driving and sustainability. These are some of the trends moving the automotive industry worldwide. Joining CNBC Africa to map out how these trends navigating Africa’s car market are Ndia Magadagela, CEO, MAXUS Electric Vehicles; Amith Singh, National Manager: Manufacturing, Nedbank and Adrian Hammond, Mining Equities Analyst, Standard Bank.
Wed, 22 Nov 2023 15:27:13 GMT
